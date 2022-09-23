FEEDING young minds was the order of the day as Narberth Food Festival’s celebration of all things food got underway today, Friday (September 23).

Children from Narberth, Tavernspite and Templeton schools enjoyed some hands on experience in the big marquee for the festival’s Education Day.

Eighty primary school children, assisted by students from Ysgol Greenhill School and Redhill High School, took part in a selection from seven different food-related activities.

Youngsters joined the team from Andrew Rees Butchers to have a go at sausage making, learnt about seaweed with Craig Evans of Coastal Foraging, and had a chance to decorate tasty cupcakes with the Greenhill School’s Year 11 hospitality and catering group.

School pupils have a go at sausage making at the festival

A ‘food senses’ workshop with Corinne Cariad offered time to try their hand at popcorn making and talking about flavour, while West Wales Biodiversity looked at different species with a workshop called ‘Who is On the Menu?’.

Artist Di Brook and the Year 9 Friday art team from Redhill High School showed pupils how to make brightly coloured stained glass style hangings with a fruit theme.

There was plenty of education fun on offer at Narberth Food festival

Narberth Museum joined the fun in the afternoon with a heritage quiz.

Education day organiser Vic Dennis, of Narberth Food Festival committee, said: “It has been really exciting post the Covid break to see different schools sharing the same facilities and having the opportunity to meet and learn from such talented demonstrators who have all given their time as volunteers.

Youngsters tuck into popcorn while talking about flavour at the food festival education day

“We are pleased to be able to maintain the tradition of Narberth Food Festival celebrating food and feeding young minds along the way.”

The festival opens to the public on Saturday, September 24 at 10am for two days of food, chef’s demonstrations, live music and entertainment.

Entry is £5 on the gate, children under 16 free. Gates open 10am-6pm Saturday, and 10am to 4pm Sunday.

Details of the full programme of chef’s demonstrations, talks and live music is available from the festival website at www.narberthfoodfestival.com