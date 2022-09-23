In February 2017, Megan Evans – described by her mother as a fun, lively, vivacious child with the whole world ahead of her – took her own life. Megan had been the subject of cyberbullying.

This week her mother, Nicola Harteveld, launched the Megan's Starr Foundation Community Coffee House which is already being hailed as a crucial stop-off point where young people can meet to share their fears and find help to fight their dilemmas.

“Meg was bullied both verbally and online and, as a result, suffered mental health issues,” explained Nicola.

“At the tender age of just 14, not able to cope any longer, Meg took her own life.

“As parents we didn’t know that any of this was happening at the time, and we were left utterly devastated beyond words. I can honestly say we’ve lived through the unimaginable and we don’t ever want to see another parent having to go through this living nightmare.”

As a result, Nicola set up the Megan's Starr Foundation to help educate both children and their parents about the dangers of bullying and the devastating effects it can have on young people.

Since its inception, the charity has provided more than 1,170 hours of free professional and peer mental health support to young people who are suffering from mental health problems.

The foundation offers advice and help to both young people and their parents on a range of issues such as bullying, low self-confidence, discrimination and employability.

This week the Foundation became ever stronger with the official opening of the Megan's Starr Community Coffee House in Charles Street, Milford Haven.

One of Megans Starr's framed quotes

Exquisitely decorated and offering no fewer than 22 milkshakes, the finest coffee, a selection of delicious cakes and a Mario's icecream bar, the café was officially opened by Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb who stressed how important such facilities are in helping youngsters combat bullying.

MP Stephen Crabb cuts the ribbon to Megans Starr Cafe watched by Nicola Harteveld

“Watching the way in which this community coffee house has evolved over the last ten months proves that it’s been a real labour of love,” he said.

“To see this grow from such an incredibly tragic moment into something that's so greatly needed in the town is wonderful. There is a huge challenge around emotional wellbeing which is being exacerbated by bullying, so by creating a safe space for young people to come and just be themselves is hugely needed.”

Stephen Crabb MP in Megans Starr