Popular band Arctic Monkeys have today announced that they will be hitting the road in 2023 for their UK and Ireland tour.

The tour marks the release of the band's seventh studio album 'The Car' which is set to be released on October 21.

The tour takes place across May and June next year with the first date taking place in Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium.

The band will visit 11 cities across the UK and Ireland with two dates in their hometown of Sheffield and another two back-to-back dates at London's Emirates Stadium.

Arctic Monkeys announce their 2023 UK & Ireland Tour with special guests @TheHives & @TheMysterines. Tickets go on sale 30 Sept at 9am. Fan pre-sale begins on 29 Sept at 9am. Pre-order ‘The Car’ from the bands webstore to get access. For more info visit https://t.co/6BDFhmmRyS pic.twitter.com/1PdSCBWmsa — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) September 23, 2022

Across their tour, Arctic Monkeys will be supported by two up-and-coming bands, The Hives and The Mysterines as 'special guest' openers.

How to get tickets to Arctic Monkeys UK tour

Tickets for the band's tour go on sale in just a few days, with the option of both general and pre-sale tickets.

To get pre-sale tickets you need to who pre-order ‘The Car’ from the band’s official webstore before 3pm on Wednesday 28th September will get access to the fan pre-sale on 9am September 29.

General sale tickets go live at 9am on Friday 30th September via Ticketmaster.

Arctic Monkeys UK and Ireland tour dates

May

29-Bristol - Ashton Gate Stadium

31-Coventry - Building Society Arena

June