A HEADTEACHER from Pembrokeshire grew a 31 stone pumpkin which she entered into competition.

After a busy day at Pembroke Dock Community School, Michele Thomas enjoys nothing more than working in her garden and her passion is giant veg.

Recently she entered her best-ever giant pumpkin in the National Giant Vegetable Championships at the Malvern Autumn Show.

Amazingly her 31-stone monster did not win top prize, but for Michele it was a personal best.

To put the pumpkin in perspective, 31 stone weighs roughly the same as a blue whales heart, two-and-a-half times as heavy as a Beer Keg or two-and-a-half times as heavy as a Kangaroo...

Michele, who also dabbles in giant onions, said as well as the growing she loves how the event brings people together.

”This is so important a show and they are a really great community who help you," said Michele.

"They sent me special seed a few years ago and that started my interest.”

There have been challenges along the way for growers, with Michelle saying dry conditions this year have been a problem, which made her pumpkin even more of an achievement.

After the show, which ended on Sunday, Michele was planning to take her pumpkin home to Broad Haven where it will become the centerpiece in her front garden Halloween display.