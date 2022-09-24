The Strictly fever has well and truly begun ahead of the first live show and week one dance routines taking place on Saturday night.
The BBC has just unveiled what each of our celebrity couples will be dancing and whether it will be Latin or ballroom this weekend.
The popular dance contest, now in its 20th series, has also released what tunes our favourite celebs will be performing to.
From floating Foxtrots to tense tangos, we can't wait to see how our Strictly couples will kick off the series.
Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for first live show
And just like that... our celebs have been ✨Strictlified!✨ #Strictly pic.twitter.com/b5xxNdzLE1— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 23, 2022
Here is what each of our celebrity couples will be dancing to as they take to the dancefloor for the first time.
The show has also released what tunes our favourite celebs will be performing to - what's your favourite?
- Ellie S and Nikita: Cha Cha Cha to Dance by DNCE
- Ellie T and Johannes: Quickstep to I Am What I Am by Klaus Hallen Tanzorchester
- Fleur and Vito: Cha Cha Cha to Let's Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez
- Helen and Gorka: American Smooth to You Send Me by Aretha Franklin
- Jayde and Karen: Samba to Dirrty by Christina Aguilera featuring Redman
- Kaye and Kai: Tango to Voulez-Vouz by ABBA
- Kym and Graziano: Jive to Yes by Merry Clayton
- Molly and Carlos: Samba to Kiss My (Uh Oh) by Anne Marie and Little Mix
- Hamza and Jowita: Foxtrot to Islands In The Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers
- James and Amy: Jive to What I Like About You by The Romantics
- Matt and Nadiya: Quickstep to Sir Duke by The Chris Walden Big Band
- Richie and Giovanni: Cha Cha Cha to I'm Your Man by Wham!
- Tony and Katya: Tango to Go West by Village People
- Tyler and Dianne: American Smooth to Falling by Harry Styles
- Will and Nancy: Jive to Livin' La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin
Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 6.45pm on Saturday, September 24.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here