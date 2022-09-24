A HAVERFORDWEST man is alleged to have perverted the course of justice.

In December last year, Dion Morgan, of the town’s Three Meadows, is alleged to have given a false witness statement.

The incident took place in Haverfordwest.

The case was heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates on September 22.

It has now been sent to Swansea Crown Court for trial preparation and will next be heard on October 20.

Morgan, 24, was released on bail with the condition not to contact Jedd Hitchings, Gareth Roberts or Shannon Thomson.

 