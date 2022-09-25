All local bus services will remain uninterrupted tomorrow following First Cymru’s announcement that their strike action has been called off.
The announcement was made yesterday evening (Saturday) following a successful ballot earlier in the day.
The ballot confirmed that bus drivers have agreed to accept the latest pay offer which has been presented to them. As a result, Unite the Union later confirmed that pay negotiations have now concluded and normal timetables will apply across all services.
The threat of industrial action was made on Thursday with action anticipated to affect south Pembrokeshire's main bus routes on Monday and Friday of this week (September 26 and 30).
The Pembrokeshire bus services which expected disruption on both days were the 302 (Haverfordwest to Milford Haven), the 349 (Haverfordwest to Pembroke to Tenby) and the 356 (Milford Haven to Pembroke).
