The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, September 25.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi’s Specialbuys

This Sunday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including back to nursery clothes, toys and more plus home upgrades and electricals.

Bedroom Metal Furniture Set

This furniture set comes with a wardrobe, a chest of drawers and a bedside table, ideal if you’re looking to upgrade a room.

If you’d like to buy an individual item you can as they’re all sold separately too.

Pick the set up for £294.97 via the Aldi website.

Butterfly Backpack & Lunch Bag

Butterfly Backpack & Lunch Bag (Aldi)

Stand out on the school run with this patterned backpack and lunch bag.

It’s also available in a grey and black camo print and the lunch bag has two compartments so keeping food separate is easy.

The backpack has four sections with zips and padded shoulder straps that can be adjusted.

Make it yours for £18.98 via the Aldi website.

Maginon In-Ear Wireless Earphones

Maginon In-Ear Wireless Earphones (Aldi)

Enjoy listening to music without the wires with these Maginon In-Ear Wireless Earphones.

The earphones come with a charging case and a charging cable.

Add them to your basket for £24.99 via the Aldi website.

Medion 65” 4K QLED Smart TV

Medion 65” 4K QLED Smart TV (Aldi)

If you’re looking to upgrade your TV, this could be just what you need.

Aldi says the colours and contrasts make the TV “just like in the cinema”.

It’s available for £629.99 via the Aldi website.

You can see more of Aldi's Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Sunday, you’ll find bathroom and kitchen upgrades amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Silvercrest Foot Spa

Silvercrest Foot Spa (Lidl)

Rest your feet with this Silvercrest Foot Spa and its vibration and bubble massage function.

It also comes with three changeable attachments: massage and brush attachments plus a callus remover with holder.

It’s available for £19.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Silvercrest Slim Espresso Machine

Silvercrest Slim Espresso Machine (Lidl)

This espresso machine can make either one or two cups and it quickly heats the water, so you're not waiting long for your caffeine boost.

The 1L water tank can be removed and the included small and large filters can be washed in the dishwasher.

It could be yours for £79.99 and you can find out more via the Lidl website.

Silvercrest Hand Mixer

Silvercrest Hand Mixer (Lidl)

If you’ve been inspired to get baking after watching the new series of Great British Bake Off, this could be a good start.

You can use the mixer to mix, beat and knead and it has 5 speeds plus a turbo button for more power.

You can pick one up for £11.99 and more information is available via the Lidl website.

You can shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.