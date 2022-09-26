A ROYAL Marines Reservist inspired by his work with the Welsh Ambulance Service during the Covid-19 pandemic is now pursuing a career as a paramedic.

Fusilier Dominic Hardware was among more than 200 members of the military who supported the Trust’s Covid-19 effort by driving ambulances at the height of the pandemic.

The 34-year-old, enjoyed his experience so much that he joined the ambulance service full-time, initially as an urgent care assistant.

Before qualifying as an emergency medical technician, Dominic was recognised for his services during the pandemic with a mention in Her Majesty the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list and a commendation from General Officer Commanding division – the highest military certificate.

Dominic said: “It all started with an email from the Reserves asking for military assistance to support the Welsh Ambulance Service.

“As I had my C1 driving license and the experience they were looking for, I applied and was accepted.

Dominic was a member of the Royal Marines for seven years, during which time he toured the Middle East and Africa.

He became a Reservist in 2015.

He said: “I really enjoyed my time in the military, I’m a massive advocate.

“Without sounding cheesy, it gave me a purpose and direction.

“I gained everything I have from the military, including my qualifications and even my driving license.”

After supporting the Welsh Ambulance Service for three months during the pandemic, Dominic left his role as a project manager at a local charity to become an urgent care assistant for the Trust.

Urgent care assistants support emergency crews by attending calls where a patient requires an urgent planned transfer for treatment, either from home or from one treatment centre to another.

He said: “While I was supporting WAST, I was really struck by the professionalism from the people in the service, and that’s what really caught my eye.

“I remember my first cardiac arrest – and now I’ve been to a plethora of jobs.

“I told myself that I wanted to join WAST, with the ambition of doing the paramedic’s course and that’s still the goal.

“I think anyone who feels the need to help people would do the same in my position.”

The father-of-three has qualified as an emergency medical technician, based in Cardiff.

He said: “I didn’t expect to get acknowledged as I was just doing my job.

“I enjoyed the role so much and found it so rewarding.

“There are similarities between the military and WAST – not only are we all wearing the same uniform, but there is also a massive team spirit.

“It also gave me the ability to keep calm in stressful situations which I’m able to use in my current role.

“Passing the emergency medical technician course in May has already broadened my knowledge.

“Fingers crossed that as soon as possible, I will be jumping on the paramedic’s course.”

