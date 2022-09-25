A PEMBROKESHIRE based charity among the prestigious businesses and individuals shortlisted in the 2022 Wales STEM Awards.

The Darwin Centre is among 34 innovative companies to be named finalists in this year’s highly anticipated awards, which celebrate those making a difference to, and championing, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) in Wales.

The awards will celebrate those leading the sector in Wales, those businesses creating an impact on the Welsh economy, those addressing the STEM diversity gap and skills shortage, and those inspiring and raising aspirations of the next generation.

The Darwin Centre was shortlisted in the STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Not-For-Profit) category, which aims to recognise initiatives which either addresses the STEM diversity gap, the skills shortage or seeks to inspire and raise the aspirations of the next generation.

All finalists across the 12 categories will now be considered by an industry-leading panel of judges, with the winners being announced at the awards ceremony at the Mercure Cardiff Holland House Hotel on October 27.

Samantha Williams, manager of the Darwin Centre said was thrilled to learn that we have been shortlisted for the Wales STEM Awards.

Samantha said: "It’s a testament to the hard work that goes into running the charity and to our small team that prioritise pupil experience and making STEM accessible to the young people of Pembrokeshire."

St Florence pupils examining minibeasts

Co-founder of the awards Liz Brookes said everyone was delighted for those who had made the shortlist for the 2022 Wales STEM Awards.

“We’d like to congratulate all those shortlisted and look forward to seeing them all at the awards evening in October,” said Liz

Dr Louise Bright, head of judges and founder of Wales Women in STEM Network, said the awards do such an important job recognising and celebrating the achievements of organisations and individuals working in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths in Wales.

"I’ve been privileged to read about the inspiring work happening around the country," said Dr Bright.

"I am looking forward to meeting the nominees and learning more about them and unlike our inaugural year, celebrating their success in person at the awards ceremony in October.”

The Darwin Centre was founded by Professor Tony Campbell in Cardiff in 1993, registering as a charity in 1994 before relocating to Pembrokeshire in 1999.

In 2005, Dragon LNG came on board as core sponsors, this partnership has enabled the Darwin Centre and its education programme the Dragon LNG Darwin Experience to work with over 4,000 young people per year on STEM based field trips and workshops, opening up access to science and technology across Pembrokeshire.

Push netting with Greenhill school

2022 shortlist:

Innovation in STEM sponsored by CEMET: Design Reality Ltd, Dewin Tech, Llusern Scientific Ltd, Lunia 3D Ltd, Marine Power Systems

STEM Ambassador of the Year: Seb Yorke (CatSci), Tony Thompson (Thompson STEM Engagement), Mark Jones (DVLA)

STEM Company of the Year (over 50 employees) sponsored by Cardiff Metropolitan University: CatSci, DVLA, Industrial Automation and Control Ltd

STEM Company of the Year (under 50 employees) sponsored by Linea Resourcing: North Wales Science (trading as Xplore!), SparkLab Cymru, The Centre for Photonics Expertise

STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Not-For-Profit): EESW STEM Cymru, Equal Education Partners, STEM Untapped CIC, The Darwin Centre

STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Private Sector): Bouygues UK, Exotopic Ltd, North Wales Science (trading as Xplore!), SparkLab Cymru, Welsh Contact Centre Forum – Welsh Graduate Programme

STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Public) sponsored by Educators Wales: Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, MSc in Bioinformatics Programme (Cardiff University), Swansea University Science for Schools Scheme, Technocamps, The Centre for Photonics Expertise, University of South Wales

STEM International Business of the Year: Laser Wire Solutions, Pontus Research Ltd, Wales Interactive

STEM Rising Star of the Year sponsored by CSA Catapult: Rosie Cane (Exotopic Ltd), Charlotte Lewis (Simbec-Orion Group Ltd), Joel Evans (Tata Steel)

STEM Start-up of the Year: Dewin Tech, Llusern Scientific Ltd, POET Systems Ltd, Think Air, Thompson STEM Engagement

STEM Sustainability Award: Design Reality Ltd, Gwynt Glas Offshore Wind Farm Ltd, Industrial Automation and Control Ltd, Think Air

STEM Woman of the Year sponsored by Development Bank of Wales: Louise Juliff (Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council), Hannah Mance (Pontus Research Ltd), Tracey Thomas (Simbec-Orion Group Ltd), Sharon Johnstone (University of South Wales)

