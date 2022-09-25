Jeremy Kyle will officially return to TV in a new daily show after his ITV show was axed three years ago.

The 57-year-old presenter will front a "straight-talking" programme for broadcaster TalkTV following a summer covering for fellow broadcaster Piers Morgan.

The announcement comes three years after his controversial talk show was cancelled by ITV following the death of a guest who took part in the programme's contentious lie detector feature.

Kyle will be making his TV comeback from October 10 as part of TalkTV's primetime TV schedule.

In a statement published by The Sun: Kyle said:“'I'm so excited to be going back to live television from October 10th. Sitting in for Piers over the summer has given me a taste for what the new show will be.

“Jeremy Kyle Live will be making sense of the stories that matter; speaking the language of the British people and providing practical help as we all try and navigate our way through current times. I can’t wait to be a part of TalkTV’s amazing new primetime lineup.”

The new show's tagline says that the new series will "see the straight-talking voice of the people take on the issues that really matter."

Why was the Jeremy Kyle Show cancelled?

The Jeremy Kyle Show aired on ITV from July 2005 until May 2019.

The talk show, which delved into the personal lives of real people, was well known for its dramatic arguments and jaw-dropping revelations.

However, the programme was brought off air following the death of one of the show's recent participants who was humiliated during their appearance through a lie detector test,

Steve Dymond, 63, was found on May 9 2019 dead from a morphine overdose and a heart problem.

Dymond took a lie-detector test as a means of convincing his fiancée Jane Callaghan that he had not been unfaithful, but was told he had failed.

The show's lie detector element was hotly debated well before since they are not considered reliable and are, therefore, not used in a court of law.

An inquest into Steve Dymond's death was adjourned back in May 2022 following a family bereavement.

A new hearing is expected to be held in October at the earliest.

At the time, the Coroner Jason Pegg said Jeremy Kyle had called Mr Dymond a “serial liar” and said he “would not trust him with a chocolate button”.

The coroner also reported that the TV presenter would be an interested party at the inquest because “he may have caused or contributed” to Mr Dymond’s death.