IN a heart-wrenching interview, the elder sister of Haverfordwest twins sent to Broadmoor says the family are angry and upset after one of the twins suddenly died when they were released.

June and Jennifer Gibbons were locked up for 11 years in Broadmoor Hospital alongside the likes of Ronnie Kray and the Yorkshire Ripper.

Now their sister Greta Hawkridge has spoken out after a Hollywood movie is due to be released about the pair.

Jennifer Gibbons died on release from Broadmoor Hospital at a clinic in Bridgend.

The medical reason given was acute myocarditis, a sudden inflammation of the heart. June was just 29.

June and Jennifer, along with Greta, grew up in Haverfordwest in the 1970s, in what many have documented was difficult circumstances.

The twin sisters became inseparable, speaking a special language to each other that only they understood while becoming selectively mute to everyone around them.

In their later teenage years, they began using drugs and went on a spree of crime and vandalism which led to their incarceration in Broadmoor, after being sentenced at Swansea Crown Court to indefinite detention under the Mental Health Act.

Greta wanted to speak up for her sister and admitted their behaviour was not normal, but empathised they did not kill anyone, and asked why they were sent to an institution for the criminally insane?

Greta described how her mother was distraught as the family used to have to travel the eight-hour round trip every two months to visit the pair, until they were finally released in 1993.

However that final trip home ended in tragedy when June died suddenly at a medical clinic in Bridgend.

“It was a shock,” said Greta. “One minute they were coming home, next minute Jennifer is dead.

“Jennifer was hardly ever sick so why does she die that night at 29, which is so young.

"The last letter we got from Jennifer was she was so excited to leave.”

June (left) and Jennifer grew up speaking a special language to each other while being selectively mute to everyone around them, but elder sister Greta said there were many myths about the pair that were untrue and that they were just in their own little bubble. Photo Western Telegraph

June now lives in Milford Haven and keeps herself to herself, but while June might shun company, Greta painted a picture of someone who is caring and kind.

“June lives in Milford, yes,” said Greta. “She does things early to avoid the crowds, but she also goes to our 92-year-old mum’s home two days a week to clean and take care of her.”

Greta mentioned June did step out recently to commemorate the life of the Queen.

Jennifer (left) and sister June met journalist and mental health campaigner Marjorie Wallace who did an extensive interview on the pair, however Greta does not believe all Marjorie came out with and myths such as Jennifer dying for June are untrue. Photo PA Media

On the film – The Silent Sisters – which opened to rave reviews at the Cannes Film Festival this summer, and which will be released in UK Cinemas in December, Greta was opposed to the production, not understanding why there was a need for a movie to be made about her sisters

“Who are you educating? What is the point in doing this?” said Greta.

“It is poking fun at them. The actresses have not even met June yet they feel they can portray her in a film. What they are trying to portray is not true. I will not be watching it.”

Greta summed up the whole sad tale by saying while the family are still scarred by what happened, they just want to move on.

“Just forget about it,” said Greta. “Now, let them have a peaceful life.”

Did you know Western Telegraph has a TikTok page? Find us, here.