Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has announced that she is pregnant with a heartfelt Instagram video.

The former Islander, 23, took to the social media platform on Sunday to reveal her and partner and fellow contestant Tommy Fury are expecting a baby together.

Molly shared the annoucement via a heartfelt video of the pair declaring their love for each other on series five of the ITV dating show.

The Pretty Little Thing Creative Director wrote:“I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.”

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague reveals baby news on Instagram

Fans and famous faces have flooded the social media influencer's comments with best wishes for the couple and their baby-to-be.

Her sister, Zoe Hague posted:" Love all 3 of you so much. You’re going to be incredible parents."

Fellow islander Joanna Chimondes wrote:" OMGGGG CONGRATS MY DARLING!!!!"

Meanwhile, another Love Islander star Zara McDermott said alongside a sea of hearts and crying emojis: "I’m sobbing my eyes out congratulations to both of you what beautiful news."

Strictly star Saffron Barker commented: "I am so happy for you both 😭 what truly beautiful parents you will be!!!"

Loose Women panellist and TV presenter Stacey Solomon chimed in, adding:" congratulations this is amazing."

Molly-Mae Hague and professional boxer Tommy Fury have been together since leaving the Love Island villa in 2019.

They are the latest couple from the reality show to announce that they are having a baby.

The loved-up pair join contestants Olivia and Alex Bowen who welcomed their first child Axel earlier this year.

It comes after former air hostess and 2019 Love Island star Amy Hart announced she was expecting a baby with partner Sam Ronson live on Loose Women last month.