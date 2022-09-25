HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

Anaseed - eight years old, female, Shih Tzu in foster in Ammanford

Anaseed, or Annie as she's known in foster, is the sweetest girl who is looking for a quiet home. She would need another kind dog in her new home and could live with cats too, Annie has dry eye and will need eye drops for the rest of her life.

Perry - three years old, male, Terrier Cross

Perry is an affectionate boy who would prefer to be the only dog in his new home. He will happily snuggle up to you or join you on long walks or runs. He is looking for an experienced home as he can get quite overexcited and nip in excitement and so will need adopters who will work with him on this.

Medina - five years old, female, Shih Tzu cross Cavalier

Medina was very scared when she arrived with us but she has made so much progress lately and is starting to come out of her shell. She is a very sweet girl who will need another kind dog in her new home.

Gummy Bear - four years old, female, Yorkie Cross

Gummy Bear has come a very long way since arriving with us but she is still looking for an experienced home to help her overcome her fears. She would like to have another dog in her new home who is larger than her.

Charlie - two years old, male, Cross Breed

Charlie is so ready to find his forever home. He loves his people, loves to play ball and loves his kennel friend. He loves to go on walks and is kennel clean too. He is a worried boy who does get overwhelmed and so would prefer a rural home.