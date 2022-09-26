One of Pembrokeshire’s most popular visitor attractions – the Blue Lagoon - has been closed to the public as a result of the increased numbers of grey seals that are currently breeding in and around the area.

To protect the seals and their cubs from disturbance, the former slate quarry at Abereiddi will remain closed to the public until November 5.

However this date may have to be rescheduled if the seal breeding season is still underway in November.

“About half the world’s population of Grey Seal breed on our coastline and the total number in West Wales, mostly Pembrokeshire, is estimated to be about 5,000, with some 1,400 pups being born each year,” said Mark Underhill, the National Trust Cymru’s Countryside Manager for Pembrokeshire.

“The breeding season is vital for our seal colonies here in Pembrokeshire, and we ask that visitors do not access the Blue Lagoon and that they follow the guidelines laid out by the Seal Alliance and Pembrokeshire Marine Code when on the coastal path.”

Visitors will still be able to watch these wild creatures in their habitat from the coast path while coasteering activity providers who have signed up to the National Trust’s Coasteering Agreement and have undertaken specific training on how to operate around seals will still have access to the lagoon with groups of visitors who have booked in advance.

Meanwhile visitors are being asked to avoid coming between a seal and her pup as well as a seal and the sea and dogs should never be taken near to a seal breeding area.

A seal pup should never ben approached if a seal is spotted in distress or alone, as their distress can be heightened through contact with people.

If anyone is concerned about the seals or their pups, they should contact the conservation group Welsh Marine Life Rescue 01646 692943 or 07970 285086 who will be able to offer you further guidance.