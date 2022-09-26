A call to people to 'pull out all the stops' in support of the Macmillan cancer charity's annual Coffee Morning fundraising event is being made by local Senedd member Samuel Kurtz.

He joined the Macmillan Cancer Support team at the Senedd to mark the event, which usually sees millions of pounds donated to help support people affected by cancer.

The money raised helps fund Macmillan services to make sure people with cancer can get the physical, emotional and financial support needed.

Samuel said: “Macmillan, alongside their partners in the NHS, work tirelessly to support and assist those living with cancer.

“However, doing so at a time when the cost of living is so high, services have expectedly come under increased pressure.

“More than 98 per cent of Macmillan’s funding comes directly from donations, and without it, thousands of people could miss out on vital care and support.

“These events allow Macmillan to raise funds and ensure that people can access these important services.

“There’s no right or wrong way to hold a coffee morning – it can be whatever you make it.

"I really hope people will pull out all the stops to do just that.”

Macmillan’s Coffee Morning this year is this Friday, September 30, but local events can be held throughout the year.

However you choose to host your Macmillan Coffee Morning, you can visit https://coffee.macmillan.org.uk for hosting ideas, games and baking inspiration.

For information or support relating to cancer, call Macmillan’s Support Line on 0808 808 00 00 (8am to 8pm Monday to Friday) or visit www.macmillan.org.uk.