NARBERTH came from behind to beat Bedwas by a point in the WRU Championship at the weekend.

Narberth were trailling 26-22 with ten minutes to go, but a last-minute try from scrum-half Lewys Gibby gave the Otters a 27-26 victory at the Bridge Field.

Expectations could be rising as Narberth continue to have an impressive start to the season having beaten Bedwas away from home and last week taking defending champions Bargoed all the way, losing an epic encounter 25-28.

After the match coach Sean Gale said the club is showing a strong youth section.

“I’m very pleased to come away with a win," said Gale.

"We had seven players in the squad today who were under 23 years of age and as a coaching team we feel we are doing our best to develop the young players in the area which augurs well for the future of the club”.

Match report by Rob Lewis

Narberth came away with an excellent win at a ground where they hadn’t won for many years.

The young Otters team started well and within minutes a break from the base of a Narberth scrum led to centre Ilan Phillips sprinting in near the posts for a try which was converted by fly half Ianto Griffiths (0-7).

Shortly afterwards swift passing of the ball along the Narberth back line resulted in wing Josh Davies scoring in the corner. The try went unconverted (0-12).

Bedwas got themselves back into the game when the Bedwas scrum half took a quick penalty five metres from the Narberth line and scored under the posts. The Bedwas fly half converted to make the score 7-12.

Both teams attempted to run the ball at every opportunity but defences held firm until the ball unexpectedly popped out of the back of the Bedwas scrum and flanker Tom Powell was on hand to receive a pass and charge downfield.

He raced a full 50 yards with no-one able to catch him until he reached the Bedwas try line and scored under the posts. Griffiths converted (7-19).

Then just before the break Bedwas were guilty of holding onto the ball on the ground and Griffiths kicked the penalty to make the half time score 7-22.

Second half

Bedwas came out far more determined and the Otters were forced to defend for long periods close to their try line.

Eventually the Bedwas openside flanker raced over to score in the corner. The conversion attempt failed (12-22).

Within minutes Bedwas had scored again when from a lineout on the Narberth five metre line a rolling maul enabled the Bedwas hooker to score a try wide out and the conversion attempt was successful (19-22).

The Otters were now under constant pressure and the home crowd were jubilant when a further try was scored in the corner by the Bedwas right wing, which was again converted to put the home team in the lead for the first time in the match by 26 points to 22.

However Narberth refused to give up and with ten minutes remaining they managed to score their fourth try when Josh Davies beat his man along the left touchline and passed inside to his supporting scrum half Lewys Gibby who scored the winning try wide out.

The conversion attempt failed but the Otters held out for the remaining minutes to win an exciting and enthralling match 26-27.

Did you know Western Telegraph has a TikTok page? Find us, here.