Fun, frolics and a free beverage on arrival are in store at the Queens Hall this Saturday, October 1, as the Narberth venue stages its first-ever German-themed night.
Featuring the Bavarian-style band Eine Kleine Oompah, expect foot-stomping, thigh-slapping and plenty of brass as German tradition is celebrated late into the night with a DJ and live music.
Made up of musicians from across Carmarthenshire, Eine Kleine Oompah guarantees everyone the best of Bavarian times.
With three trumpets, trombone, sax, tuba and drums, the band will fill the hall with traditional German oompah, pop songs with an oompah twist and even Welsh oompah.
MORE NEWS
- Royal Marine decorated by the Queen joins Welsh Ambulance Service
- Free Welsh lessons now available for young adults and teaching staff
In this hall-style event, beers, cider, spirits, wine and soft drinks will be served at the table alongside German-themed food cooked by Block & Barrel Narberth.
With prizes for the best German costume, it’s time to pull up your socks and button up your lederhosen as a winner of the contest will be chosen on the night.
Tickets are £20 each or £110 for a table of six. Contact the box office on
01834 861212 or thequeenshall.org.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here