CARDIGAN RNLI held a lifeboat-naming ceremony and dedication to their D-Class lifeboat in front of invited guests, family and friends on Sunday.

The John Darbyshire, has been on service at the Poppit Sands station since December 2019, but the official naming ceremony was delayed by the pandemic.

John Darbyshire had strong and proud connections to the sea. He served in the Merchant Navy and later in life became a teacher. He taught metalwork but it was at home he was able to pursue his passion for the sea.

He knew the late Fred Dibnah, no doubt through their shared interests in engineering.

John built many things by hand, among them a working scale model of George Stephenson’s ‘Rocket’ locomotive.

He also hand-made many intricate and beautiful wooden marquetry pictures of boats and sea scenes and also mastered the art of ships in bottles.

“His late wife Olive ensured this legacy was named after her late husband,” said a spokesperson.

“John and Olive’s family would like to thank the RNLI Cardigan crew for keeping John’s legacy safe. They are proud this boat carries his name and that it will continue to save lives at sea.

The naming ceremony opened with the national anthems, with Guy Crofts, chairman of the Cardigan Lifeboat Management Group, welcoming guests.

Pembrokeshire county councillor Mike James then highlighted the important role of the lifeboat station in the local community.

Sara Edwards, Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed, handed the lifeboat into the care of the RNLI on behalf of the donor family.

John Payne, RNLI Lifesaving Operations Director, accepted the lifeboat on behalf of the RNLI and then handed it into the care of Cardigan Lifeboat Station.

Peter Austin, Cardigan Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: "This is a very proud day. The naming ceremony has been three years in the making because of Covid.

"Since its first service on December 28, 2019, the lifeboat has launched 31 times, including one this morning (a boat stuck on a sand bank in the mouth of the River Teifi) and has aided 22 people.

"This lifeboat will help to keep people safe and maximise the chances of saving lives at sea."

The service of dedication was then led by Station Chaplain, Reverend Elizabeth Rowe with hymns, prayers and a blessing for the lifeboat.

Volunteer crew member Louise Francis named the lifeboat on behalf of the donor family and Simon Mansfield, D-Class helm, delivered a vote of thanks.

The John Darbyshire was then put through its paces by the volunteer crew as the guests watched from the beach.