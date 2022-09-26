An award-winning play with food, billed as ‘an evening of storytelling, hope and bread’ is soon to being performed in two Pembrokeshire venues.
The Syrian Baker, which was awarded Best Play by the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain, is coming to Penally Village Hall on Friday October 7 and Solva Memorial Hall on Saturday October 8.
Presented by Farnham Maltings, The Syrian Baker is a story about two people deciding to go home, despite what they might find when they arrive.
The company said: “This is an evening spent amongst friends, with stories, fresh bread and Syrian coffee (like the ones from the Caffe Piaza in Homs old town)."
One previous audience member said: "Theatre at its very best. It was entertaining and riveting and so thought-provoking."
For Penally Village Hall tickets (£10 or £8 for children and students), contact Judy Williams on 01834 844467 or 07790463417 or email judyandmick@btinternet.com
For more more information on the Solva Memorial Hall event, contact Carol Ann Jones on 01437 721374 or 07970614233 or email carol-ann-jones@hotmail.co.uk
