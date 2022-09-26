ORGANISERS of the Pembrokeshire County Show have announced the date for next year's event.

The agricultural society paid their thanks to all those who supported this year’s event.

Pembrokeshire County Show President, Mansel Raymond, also said a lot had been learnt from this year's festival after the show was run under new management.

Mr Raymond and the society praised the hard work of the huge army of volunteers.

“Thank you to everyone who came along and supported the Show," said Mr Raymond.

"It was pleasing to see how the public respected the showground.

"We had to rely heavily on the time and contribution of volunteers to organise and manage this year’s show after the difficult period the society faced as a result of the pandemic.

"We have learnt a lot from this year’s Show with a new team at the helm and we will take on board everything we have learnt when it comes to organising the event for next year.”

Award winners at this year’s Pembrokeshire County Show included:

Baron de Rutzen Award: Michael Williams, a dairy farmer from Puncheston.

Student Bursary Award of £1,000 was awarded to Sophie Rees from Milford Haven.

The role of ambassador for 2023 to help support officeholders in promoting and meeting the aims of the Society was awarded to Luke Watts from Martletwy and Betsan Williams from Llangolman.

Long Service Award. There were six recipients for the inscribed Awards: Paul McManamon; Geoffrey Davies; Anthony Vaughan; Richard Davies; John Race and Michael Kurtz.

Next year's County Show will take place on August 16 and 17.

The County Show is one of the jewels in Pembrokeshire's crown

The next event to be held on the Showground will be the Christmas Fair which takes place on Sunday, December 11, 2022, between 10am and 4pm.

There will be gift and craft stalls, food and drink, festive music and a Santa’s Grotto. Admission is Free.

Full details of all Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society’s events are available on the website: www.pembsshow.org and for up-to-date details follow Pembrokeshire County Show on facebook, twitter or Instagram.