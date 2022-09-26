A NORTH Pembrokeshire chapel which has served its community since 1888 closed its doors for the final time on Sunday.

Brynmyrnach Chapel at Hermon will be converted into a community heritage centre after chapel members decided to sell the building after they were faced with costly repairs which prompted a successful fundraising drive.

Over sixty people attended the final service with many speakers recalling the various events and individuals who had attended over the years.

Rev Geoffrey Eynon took the final service and subsequently removed the chapel bible after locking the front door.

The chapel will now be bought by the Heritage and Housing Trust for the village of Hermon so it can continue to serve the community.

“The roof is in a very poor state and the cost of refurbishment would be an expensive endeavour,” spokesperson Cris Tomos told the Tivy-Side earlier this year.

Following a meeting of the chapel members along with people within the community it was agreed to sell the chapel to a new heritage and housing trust set up by locals.

The trust is a community benefit society and limited company and local people have become shareholders in this co-operative housing venture that will have a local letting policy to allow affordable housing for local families and couples.

Financial contributors were sought in the same way as Canolfan Hermon Cooperative, 4CG Cooperative and Tafarn Sinc Cooperative attracted local people to help save and develop local assets.

