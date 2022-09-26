A Crown Court trial has heard how police watched a Letterston woman reach into her bra and produce a condom containing 24.08 grammes of heroin with a street value of over £3,000.

Sarah Jane Elyse Badrock, 36, was stopped by police as she drove along the A40 near St Clears in the early hours of December 2020.

This morning, Prosecution Counsel Ian Wright told Swansea Crown Court that when spoken to by officers, Badrock immediately said she had drugs concealed on her person.

MORE NEWS

“She reached inside her bra and removed a package that was wrapped in pink wrapping paper,” he said. “Inside was a condom which contained 24.08 grammes of heroin.”

Mr Wright confirmed that the street value of the drugs were in excess of £3,000.

Officers then carried out a search of the defendant’s home where they discovered what Ian Wright described as ‘subsequent findings’.

These comprised a square piece of foil inside a jewellery box containing 3.04 grammes of heroin in the form of brown powder. This had a street value of £380.

The jewellery box was also found to contain small portions of cannabis, weighing in at two grammes and 1.5 grammes respectively and £415 in cash.

On the dressing table they also found a tied latex glove containing £40 in cash.

A mobile phone seized from Badrock’s car was examined and found to contain a number of text messages.

These, claimed Ian Wright, pointed to Badrock’s association in the supply of Class A drugs.

The texts contained references to ‘dollar’ which is a drug term for money, and ‘smoke’ which is drug slang for cannabis.

Another message read, ‘Sarah, are you going to town? If you are, have you got a half you can drop me please? Got cash’.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between October 22 and December 21, 2020.

“Sarah Badrock travelled from Pembrokeshire to Nelson, which is beyond Merthyr Tydfil, on numerous occasions for the purpose of obtaining heroin,” said Ian Wright, “and between those dates, she made a total of 13 trips.”

Mr Wright then proceeded to read out a lengthy lists of dates and times when her vehicle was captured on police traffic cameras on the roads leading from Haverfordwest to Nelson.

Sarah Badrock denies being concerned in the supply of Class A diamorphine and of possessing 24.09 grammes of diamorphine with intent to supply.

Her defence counsel, Jon Tarrant, claims the drugs were in her possession for her own personal use.

The trial continues.