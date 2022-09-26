Questions have been raised over how a woman, blue lighted to Withybush Hospital suffering from severe chest pains died there, after waiting for seven hours for a scan and a further seven hours for the results.

A pre-inquest hearing at Haverfordwest on Friday, September 23, heard that on May 16 this year, 75-year-old Ruth Cole became ‘severely unwell’ with chest pains and pains between her shoulder blades.

An ambulance was called to her home and paramedics said that she would be taken to Morriston Hospital.

However, for ‘reasons that were unclear to the family’ Mrs Cole was taken to Withybush Hospital instead.

The hearing was told that at Withybush she waited for seven hours for a scan and a further seven hours before the scan was interpreted.

It was then decided that she would be taken to Morriston, but Mrs Cole died before this could happen.

Mrs Cole’s partner, Roy Pope, said that the paramedic initially said that she was going to be taken to the specialist unit at Morriston Hospital, however a phone call was made, and she then went to Withybush.

Mr Pope said that there were two issues he felt the inquest should address; why Mrs Cole was not taken to Morriston and why it took so long for her to have a scan and for a decision to be made.

“There seemed to be a complete lack of urgency,” he added. “For someone in a critical condition to wait that length of time, the golden hour went out the window.”

Coroner Mark Layton, summing up the family’s concerns, asked: “Had she been taken to Morriston would the outcome be different? Would she have survived rather than passed away?”

He added that an inquest would not apportion blame but would investigate the circumstances of the death.

Rachel Anthony, from Hywel Dda Health Board’s legal department, said that the health board’s mortality review panel had recommended that an investigation into the circumstances of Mrs Cole’s death should be carried out.

The hearing was told that it was possible that statements from the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust and Morriston Hospital may also be needed.

Mr Layton said another pre inquest hearing would take place in six weeks’ time, following the production of the health board’s report.