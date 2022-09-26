THERE might be a glimmer of hope for Haverfordwest after a turgid run of form was turned round with a battling 1-1 draw versus Flint Town in the Cymru Premier League at the weekend.

Haverfordwest could have got a lot more from the game missing a host of chances.

Dylan Rees gave the home side the lead after 23 minutes at the Ogi Bridge Meadow, before Bobby Beaumont equalised on the stroke of half-time.

County’s form in recent weeks has been nothing short of disastrous with three losses on the bounce in the premier league and then crashing out the MG Nathaniel Cup to Taff’s Well on penalties in mid-week.

Manager Tony Pennock felt the performance on Saturday deserved a lot more than the result but admitted confidence is low after the recent run of form.

“I thought in the first half, up until they scored, we were the dominant team, but we didn’t test the goalkeeper enough for all of our good,” said Pennock after the game.

“Everybody’s nervous, we’ve lost three league games on the bounce – despite playing quite well – which happens.

“But I thought in the end that a point, obviously we take a point over another defeat, and hopefully we can build on it.”

Pennock blamed poor decision-making for Haverfordwest’s low conversion rate.

“We made some silly decisions in the final third,” said Pennock. “Whether we can pass rather than shoot or not cross when we should cross, and crossing when we shouldn’t. It’s just small details.”

Haverfordwest ended a run of three losses on the spin. Photo JonTSports

Pennock lamented an injury list that does not seem to be getting any smaller with Ricky Watts out for a month, Corey Shepherd is some way off being a starter despite getting game time, and the big blow, midfield maestro Henry Jones out till December with reports he needs an operation.

One shining light for Pennock was Harri John. The 16-year-old has stepped into the breach and seems at home in a Haverfordwest shirt.

“Young Harri, what can you say,” said Pennock. “It’s like finding a new player really.

“We’ve had most of our injuries in midfield so far, and it’s been great to have Harri involved. He’s done fantastic again today, and I’m really pleased.”

GÔL | Y Fflint 43'



Beaumont-Broadhead yn penio'r Fflint yn gyfatral ychydig funudau cyn i'r hanner cyntaf ddod i ben 🔥@HaverfordwestFC 1-1 @FlintTownFC pic.twitter.com/weyhGuSLiw — Sgorio ⚽️ (@sgorio) September 24, 2022

Haverfordwest went ahead midway through the first half when captain Rees managed to somehow convert a bobbling ball in the area with a low to the ground scissor kick.

But Flint also had a say in the match, with Beaumont equalising from a corner at the back post just before half-time.

Haverfordwest next play Cardiff Metropolitan on Tuesday night in the Premier League, at the Ogi Bridge Meadow. Kick-off 7.45pm.

Haverfordwest County: Jones, Wilson (George 75′), Richards, Rees (C), Jenkins, Abbruzzese, Scotcher, H. John (Shephard 75′), Veale, Fawcett (Watkins 84′), J. Davies

Substitutes not used: Idzi, L. Davies, Humphreys, James

Flint Town United: Allen, Carroll (Ibrahim 67′), H. Owen, Harrison, J. Owen (C, Hughes 74′), Hindle (Brindley-Peagram 61′), Diau, Major (Cole 74′), Beaumont, Garratt, Akpa Akpro

Substitutes not used: Szczepaniak, Akobeto, Roberts