A LITERARY classic will be brought to life in Milford Haven next month.

The Torch Theatre will be staging a production of John Steinbeck’s novel Of Mice and Men through most of October.

The cast features nine professionals who will tell the moving story of George Milton and Lennie Small, two ranch workers who look for new job opportunities during America’s Great Depression in the 1930s.

Jâms Thomas (TV/film: Mr Nice, Save The Cinema, Torchwood, Casualty and at the Torch: Abanazar in Aladdin in 2019) will be taking on the role of George, with Mark Henry-Davies (Itopia) making his debut at the theatre as Lenny. Also featuring in the production is: Sam Freeman, Dion Davies, Gwidion Rhys, Dudley Rogers, Chris Bianchi, Shameer Sheepersand and Alexandria McCauley. There will also be a special appearance from Marlow, Mr Doran’s dog.

The production is the final work of Peter Doran, who will be retiring from his artistic director role at the theatre, where he has spent 25 years.

Mr Doran said: “This year’s autumn show will mark my last production at the Torch – well, apart from the panto in December. Given that, the choice of production was a real conundrum for me, and one that I thought long and hard about.

“In the end, I chose Of Mice and Men, an American classic by the great John Steinbeck, because it’s a story as relevant today as the day it was written.

“If you strive to produce quality theatre, your base line is a great story and to my mind, this story takes a lot of beating. I hope we can do it justice.”

"We’re delighted to bring this major work to the Torch,” said the theatre’s executive director Benjamin Lloyd.

“We have a thrilling cast of actors, both known to us and new, and I am confident Peter’s usual exciting approach to telling a terrific and compelling story, combined with a truly stunning set design, will certainly do it justice.

“As we celebrate the theatre’s 45th year in Milford Haven, we want to engage our community with this story for the ages and I encourage our audience to join us both to see the show and to celebrate the Torch and Peter’s achievements with us this autumn.”

The production will be shown from Wednesday, October 5 to Saturday, October 22.

There will be 16 performances throughout this period, including a BSL interpreted performance on Tuesday, October 11 with interpreter Liz May.

There will also be a number of morning and matinee performances for school students, which will see Mr Doran and the cast talk about the play, themes and the experience of live performance after the shows.

Tickets cost £20.50, £18.50 concessions, £14.50 matinee and £9 for U26’s.

Tickets can booked from the Torch Theatre’s Box Office on 01646 695267 or by visiting torchtheatre.co.uk.

For school or group bookings, please contact the Torch Theatre Box Office on 01646 695267 or email boxoffice@torchtheatre.co.uk