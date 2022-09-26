Two days of food, fun, friendship and festival flavour TWO days of tasty, tantalising treats were dished up at the weekend as thousands of people passed through the gates of this year’s Narberth Food Festival.

The event offered a chance to try out new flavours from around the world, sample a selection of local and award-winning produce, discover the latest innovative ideas in food and drink.

Top chefs and food experts were on hand to share their expertise with demonstrations, talks and workshops, while the live music stage gave visitors a chance to enjoy a drink and some tasty street food while listening to some of west Wales’ top talent.

Chef Ludo Dieumegard gives a demonstration

Now in its 22nd year, it was the first festival since the pandemic struck with the last event held in 2019.

Colin Russell, chairman of Narberth Food Festival committee, said: “We have had a marvellous festival with great feedback and thousands of people having a wonderful time.

Youngsters have fun with the circus skills

“We are grateful for and say thank you to all the volunteers and stallholders who pulled together to make it happen.

“It has not be the easiest of years to get the the festival going again and we are so pleased to have been able to bring it back. You only had to look around to see the smiles and stalls doing good trade, it has been a great success.”

Michelle Evans-Fecci cooking up a storm in the tent at Narberth Food Festival Picture: Western Telegraph

The festival is an independent, not for profit event, run by a small committee of volunteers supported by additional volunteers helping over the weekend itself.

Valero’s Volunteers were on hand to help everything run smoothly, with many other local volunteers also working across the festival site and supporting the festival’s Education Day held on Friday.

Entertainment came from circus duo Jack and Esther Picture: Western Telegraph

Narberth and Whitland Rotary Club managed the four car parks serving the event and the park and ride to ensure traffic kept flowing and visitors had a warm welcome.

Committee member Vic Dennis, volunteer coordinator and organiser of the Friday Education Day, said: “The whole festival is run on the goodwill of volunteers who gave over and above this year to make it happen and also help maintain business vibrancy for the town, not just the festival itself.

There was outstanding food on offer at the festival Picture: Western Telegraph

“The event has an impact with more people visiting and, on a national level, brings in thousands of people and puts Narberth on the food festival road map in Wales.

“Our volunteers are local people, local to the community who know about the impact on the town and care about what happens. That is important to them and we are thankful for their support. Thank you to everyone.”

Local businesses at the event included Patricia Rogers of Coland Rise Farm Meats, Haycastle Picture: Western Telegraph

Chefs at the event this year included: Broadcaster, chef and cookbook author Angela Gray; Former Great British Bake Off contestant Michelle Evans-Fecci; Ludo Dieumegard, head chef at the Harbourmaster, Aberaeron; Matt Waldron, head chef at the Stackpole Inn; and Kanchana Edwards, of Kanchi’s Kitchen.