WELSHMAN Osian Pryce finally got his hands on the coveted Motorsport UK British Rally Championship trophy, after his win at Trackrod Rally Yorkshire secured his maiden BRC title this weekend.

A three-time BRC runner-up, Pryce called on all his previous experience to return a flawless performance across the tricky Yorkshire stages in his Melvyn Evans Motorsport, Michelin-shod Volkswagen Polo GTi.

He and co-driver Noel O’Sullivan secured the all-important win and more importantly, sealed the title bid they had been so desperately seeking.

After taking the lead in the 11-mile Dalby test under the cover of darkness on Friday night, Pryce was never headed.

The 29-year-old won four of the six stages to add his name to the coveted BRC trophy, joining the likes of Colin McRae, Ari Vatanen, Stig Blomqvist and Hannu Mikkola.

“I have always wanted to have my name on that trophy,” said an emotional Pryce.

“It has been such a long process to make this happen and I have to say a huge thank you to everyone who has made this happen.

“We have been patient, the hunger never faded so I’m so glad we persevered and kept at it.

"I’ve tried to do this for many, many years and I’ll forever be in debt for people’s generosity, kindness and support, I just hope this repays them because I’m very proud of them and proud of what we have achieved.”

Much like the five rounds before, the race for the title saw a ruthless battle between BRC regular Pryce and four-time champion Keith Cronin.

Cronin made a comeback to the British Championship tour in a quest for a record-equalling fifth title and could well have been instrumental in stopping Pryce’s charge at the weekend.

But an overshoot in his Pirelli-backed Polo GTi on Friday night would set the tone for the remainder of the event.

Despite salvaging two fastest times over the final loop, Cronin and co-driver Mikie Galvin would fall short of Pryce’s pace and could only salvage second. Cronin’s unwavering desire for that fifth crown would need to wait another year.

Rounding out the podium was Ruari Bell and Max Freeman in their Skoda Fabia.

Bell has shown bucket loads of promise so far this season but hasn’t yet bettered third spot. Yorkshire would not offer that opportunity either.

Despite being Pryce’s closest challenger for much of the event, a spin on the final stage meant another third step of the podium would be all he could salvage.

Did you know Western Telegraph has a TikTok page? Find us, here.