Flocks of Bluetits are expected to take to the water on Saturday, October 1 but this is not an avian phenomenon - for these are birds of an entirely different feather.

October 1 is World Bluetit Day, a day when a growing flock of confident cold water swimmers celebrate becoming part of a fast-growing international community of more than 100,000 members.

What started as a cold-water challenge for St Davids’ Sian Richardson has evolved into a social enterprise, which aims to create confident and capable swimmers and dippers around the world.

Open to all and free to join, the Bluetit community saw a dramatic spike in interest after the 2020 March pandemic lockdowns.

“The increase in interest was a telling sign, that people were looking to online communities for support, engagement and lines of communication,” said the Bluetits’ Amy James.

“With members now actively back swimming, it’s clear that it’s not only the cold water that benefits its flocks.

"Keen advocates of mental health awareness, body confidence and of course promoting safety in our waters, The Bluetits is a positive movement making waves.”

The Bluetits’ focus is on creating inclusive, accessible opportunities for people of all genders, races and abilities to improve their wellbeing, through creating friendships and bonds via its supportive community both online and outdoors in the water.

Many swimmers report better mental and physical health and social connections as a result of joining their local flock.

Some Bluetits carry on throughout the winter months, some enter swimming events, swim ice miles and even swim across the Channel.

Others meet every morning, same time, same place, meet for coffee and cake and maybe a swim or just simply a paddle.

“The core of what links The Bluetits is the joy of challenging ourselves in and around open water together, throughout the year in any way it suits,” said Amy.

Last year’s World Bluetit Day got a massive 3,149 Bluetits in the water.

This year there will be loads online as well as in the water, with Bluetit goodie giveaways, chats with flocks across the globe and interviews with those in the know about all things cold water.

For fun on the day and more Bluetit information, visit The Bluetits Chill Swimmers on Facebook.