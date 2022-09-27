A group supporting the siblings of disabled and special needs children has benefitted from nearly £11,000 from Valero, allowing it to plan a much needed residential break.

Pembrokeshire Sibling Group has received its second major donation from Valero Energy Ltd in four years.

The money, £10,928, was raised at a Valero Benefit for Children Classic golf event.

In 2018 the sibling group was also given nearly £20,000 or the group, which helped fund activities, including a tall ship sailing adventure.

Money from Valero helped PSG take a group of ten young people on a tall ship adventure. Picture: Pembrokeshire Sibling Group

This recent donation gives the group security and will allow it to expand its offer.

“As in 2018, this donation cements our existence and will allow us to both enhance what is already planned but also to provide additional treats to the young people we support that would be otherwise unaffordable,” said Lee Hind, Pembrokeshire Sibling Group chairman.

“We would like to publicly thank Valero for their continuing and unwavering support.

“This amazing donation means the world to us, and we are honoured to have been selected to receive this money.

“This will enable us to plan in another residential experience later this year or early next and not have to worry about funding for it. Thank you to everyone at Valero.”

Stephen Thornton, Valero Refinery Public Affairs Manager added: “We are delighted to support Pembrokeshire Sibling Group, children are in need of respite and following the Covid Pandemic, it is essential that a service of this nature continues. We hope that many more children in our community benefit from the service.”

Pembrokeshire Sibling Group has a dedicated team which provides support to children and young people aged seven - 18 years.

It runs monthly day trips and workshops and residential trips throughout the year, To find out more about Pembrokeshire Sibling Group, including its referral criteria and opportunities to volunteer, visit www.pembrokeshire-sibling-group.org.uk or email psg.enquiries@gmail.com.