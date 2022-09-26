Welshman James Williams narrowly missed out on a podium result on Trackrod Rally Yorkshire last weekend in round six of the Motorsport UK British Rally Championship (BRC) as he finished fourth overall.

The championship made a switch back to gravel with the forests near Filey in Yorkshire home to the penultimate round of the series.

This was to be James’ first visit to the legendary forests including the infamous Dalby forest – the scenes of many BRC title fights over the years.

Throwing everything at the final 24 miles of competitive stages – including setting a second fastest time on the final stage despite pop off valve issues – sadly, it wasn’t to be enough.

“We gave it our all on that one, we couldn’t give anymore,” said James.

“It was always going to be a big ask to keep up with the likes of Osian Pryce and Keith Cronin here with all their experience. I felt good in the car, just a few little niggly things we need to try and sort including the pop off valve issue.

“Despite that, this weekend is a step forward for us as we have really struggled on the gravel this year.”

The opening day on Friday night saw a single night time test. With Dai Roberts calling the pacenotes, the pair threaded their four-wheel-drive turbo-charged Hyundai i20 through the opening 11 miles.

With the surface of the forestry tracks incredibly dry, dust and night time mist caused visibility problems in places – but undeterred the 24-year-old made it through the opening night in fourth position – just a handful of seconds away from the rostrum.

Before the weekend, James’ team was bolstered by the support of triple British Rally Champion Matt Edwards, who helped James understand the nature of the demanding Yorkshire stages and helped set the car up for the challenging event.

On the second day, James started to get into his stride and kept evolving the set-up to his liking and was involved in a three-way fight for second place.

Coming into the midday service halt – the Newcastle Emlyn-based driver was just 5.2 seconds away from second and 3.3 seconds away from a podium.

“We had hoped to sneak a podium on the Trackrod – but to be involved in a close dice for second is really encouraging for us as a team,” said Williams.

“The search still goes on for our first gravel podium. We have one last chance on a rally I love so we prepare for that one next month. I want to say a big thank you to the whole team once again – the car was at its best on the loose this year and we are making good progress.

“I do have to remember it’s my first year in one of these cars – so I have to be patient, build the experience and the results will come. I also want to say a big congratulations to Osian Pryce and Noel O’Sullivan on taking the title this year. We really enjoyed the scrap all season and the guys thoroughly deserve it.”