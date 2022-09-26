Goodwick 2nds came back from 2-0 down at Solva to be crowned winners of the annual Luke Harding tournament in what proved another fitting tribute for a player who graced both clubs.

Two more of Luke's former teams were also involved over the course of the week, with Solva beating Fishguard Sports 2nds 4-2 in their semi-final before the Phoenix Boys hammered Letterston 2nds 11-0.

And in the final, it was hosts who took early control after Jonny Gates' free kick from halfway avoided everyone - including Goodwick keeper Darren Devonald - and found the net.

Harry Elliott made it 2-0 when his low effort crept in - before the visitors pulled one back via a Danny Williams penalty.

Kyle O'Sullivan then levelled matters before the break, and in the second half it was Goodwick who finished the stronger.

O'Sullivan struck again, before further goals from Frank Pearce and Jack Griffiths ensured the away team retained the trophy.

Afterwards, Solva chairman Medi George, one of the figures instrumental in organising the week, said Luke represented so much good in grassroots football.

"It's been a good week and we'd like to thank all the clubs that have taken part," said Mr George.

"Also, thank you to the Harding family for coming and supporting the event again.

"It's great to remember Luke. He just epitomised what grassroots football is all about. He was always committed, turned up every week, and enjoyed himself."

Luke's parents, Peter and Alex Harding, presented the trophy to Goodwick skipper Williams, with all money raised from the week being split between Shalom House in St Davids and the Sandy Bear Childrens Bereavement Charity.

