A Pembrokeshire business has won a first class UK accolade in the 2022 Retail Industry Awards.

Tenby Stores and Post Office scooped the independent category of Post Office Retailer of the Year at a recent ceremony in London.

This was the second UK honour within months for Vince and Fiona Malone, whose business – open for nearly 90 hours a week – won UK Overall Best Shop in the solo retailers’ network, Independent Achievers Academy (IAA) in July.

The Retail Industry Awards once again saw the Malones dressed in their finest and waiting nervously for the results after their business was one of just three shortlisted in their category.

“We’re sitting there amongst the movers and shakers of retail, with the likes of Aldi, Lidl and Cadbury’s receiving awards, and then all of a sudden there’s out name being called out, little old us from west Wales," said Vince.

Vince and Fiiona are friendly faces behind the counter of Tenby Stores and Post Office

“We were just shocked to win, and I couldn’t have been happier than if I’d won the World Cup!”

Vince, 55, Fiona, 50, and their children re-located to Pembrokeshire from St Albans and took over Tenby Post Office in its previousl location in Warren Street in 2015.

They moved to the current premises opposite Tenby’s Five Arches two years ago, and have expanded so successfully that they now head a team of 14 staff members.

“When we moved to the new Premier Stores business, our aim was to make customers’ experience as seamless as possible, and that was one of the main reasons we were shortlisted,” explained Vince.

“It ‘s all about how our Post Office and shop sit together and the fact that we can provide a Post Office service every minute our shop is open.

Vince and Fiona are pictured outside the business with their first award of 2022.

“With Tenby having just one High Street bank left after Barclays closes later in the year, it’s more important than ever that we are a provider of banking services and of course can give people access to cash, as having cash in your pocket instead of just tapping the plastic is an essential budgeting tool."

Post Office bosses have been quick to praise the Malones for the award, ssying it is ‘well deserved’.

And their loyal customers have responded with congratulatory letters, cards and gifts.

“It’s great that people appreciate the effort that we have put in,” said Vince. "When you get it right the love you feel from customers is delightful.

“Now we’re getting used to being shopkeepers again, and are gearing the business up for Christmas,.

"But we’ve got our award in pride of place on the counter and are taking every opportunity to tell people all about it!”