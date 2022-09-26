CONNOR John continues to be a rising star in his sport after another strong display in the fourth leg of the Welsh Karate League.

Representing Milford Haven, Connor finished in Neath recently, having gained a silver medal in the under 14s novice kumite category.

Connor fought through the rounds and gained four ippons along the way, impressing with some strong punches and his overall presence on the mat.

He narrowly lost in the final to the overall leader league leader, but the silver medal propels Connor into the top three with two events remaining, as he bids to make the Champion of Champions tournament at the end of the season.

Father Kevin John, the chief instructor at Milford, said: "I am so proud of what he is achieving, he works so hard and never complains and is keen to improve every time.

"He's gaining more experience with each event, can now look forward to training with Karate Wales and the next leg of the series in October."

