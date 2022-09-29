A 10-year-old environmentalist has been rewarded with a VIP tour of a recyling plant for his litter-picking work around his home town.

Young Leon been praised by Carmarthenshire County Council for his work in the Whitland area.

He litter-picks his local area every day, helping to keep the area clean and tidy. As a reward for his fantastic work, Leon was invited on a behind the scenes tour of Nantycaws recycling centre and Canolfan Eto.

During the visit, Leon saw the different processes that Carmarthenshire’s household recycling goes through as well as seeing the transformation of items at Canolfan Eto re-use project.

Cllr Edward Thomas, cabinet member for transport, waste and infrastructure services said: “Leon has done a wonderful job in helping to keep Whitland clean and tidy and I’m delighted that we were able to recognise his efforts with a visit to Nantycaws.

“Carmarthenshire is very lucky to have an excellent group of volunteers who are a real asset to the community, giving up their precious time to help keep Carmarthenshire clean.

"Thank you to everyone who dedicates their time to helping us.”

Businesses can also support their local environment by becoming a custodian of a ‘2 minute clean’ board. These A-frame boards are are equipped with everything needed to clean the area including litter pickers and bags.

For information on becoming a 2 minute clean board custodian or to organise a litter pick e-mail prideinyourpatch@carmarthenshire.gov.uk