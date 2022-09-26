DEFENDING champions Hakin put down a statement of intent with a thumping 11-2 win of St Ishmaels while Nathan Greene scored a hat-trick for last season's runners-up Goodwick in the latest round of Pembrokeshire football.

Ashley Bevan put the hosts ahead after five minutes.

Tish levelled eight minutes later with Ed Richards equalising.

Bevan restored Hakin’s lead.

Brennan Devonald scored against his former club. Cameron Thomas then scored to make it 4-1.

Kingsbeer pulled one back for Tish shortly before the break to make it 4-2.

In the second half though Ryan Wilson scored for Hakin. Mark Jones made it 6-2 then Nicky Woodrow scored two goals in quick succession to make it eight.

Woodrow completed his hat trick with seven minutes to go and then added a fourth to take Hakin’s tally into double figures.

Shane Walsh scored the final goal of the game with a minute of the 90 to go.

Goodwick United continued their 100 per cent record with a 3-2 win over St Clears.

In what turned out to be a thrilling match, Greene put Goodwick ahead in seven minutes gone.

The Saints pulled a goal back through Will Evans on the stroke of half time to level the game.

Greene scored his and Goodwick’s in the second half, however, the Saints equalised, hitting back just three minutes later through Morgan Evans.

Goodwick got the winner through the superb Greene who completed his hat-trick.

Table Division 1

Manderwood Pembrokeshire League, division 1: Hakin United 11-2 St Ishmaels; Clarbeston Road 3-4 Kilgetty Fishguard Sports 2-1 Carew; Goodwick United 3-2 St Clears; Monkton Swifts 5-0 Neyland; Pennar Robins 1-5 Merlins Bridge

Division 2: Solva 1-10 Hakin United II; Broad Haven 1-1 Johnston; Carew II 9-1 Pennar Robins II; Herbrandston 2-2 Milford United; Merlins Bridge II 1-3 Monkton Swifts II; Tenby 7-0 Narberth

Division 3: Cosheston 6-4 Clarbeston Road II; Haverfordwest CC 7-3 Milford Athletic; Letterston 0-3 Lawrenny; Pembroke Boro 2- 9 Camrose; Pendine 2-2 Goodwick United II; St Florence 1-0 Fishguard Sports II