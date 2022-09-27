The countdown has begun to one of Pembrokeshire’s most popular and historic events – the annual Michaelmas Fair held in Pembroke Town Centre.

True to tradition, the fair will open on the second Thursday in October and will run until midnight on Saturday, October 15.

The Michaelmas Fair is a real link with the past as its origins lie in Pembroke's medieval charters which granted to the people of the town the right to hold markets and fairs at certain times of the year.

It was originally a hiring fair when farm workers from the area would come to town to seek servants and labourers for the forthcoming year. It also attracted traders and entertainers, prominent names being Haggar, Studt and Danter.

Although it is now entirely a fun fair, it still takes place in Pembroke Main Street and is opened with great ceremony.

Organisers have confirmed that Pembroke Main Street will be closed to traffic from 1pm on Wednesday October 12, enabling the fair to be securely constructed and will continue on Thursday and Friday (6pm to 11.45pm) and Saturday (2pm to midnight).

The main street will be closed once again on Sunday October 16 between 6am and 10.30am for the safe dismantling.

Falling near to the equinox, Michaelmas is associated with the beginning of autumn and the shortening of days.

It was said that harvest had to be completed by Michaelmas, almost like the marking of the end of the productive season and the beginning of the new cycle of farming.

In addition to hiring new servants land was exchanged and debts were paid. This is how it came to be for Michaelmas to be the time for electing magistrates and also the beginning of legal and university terms.