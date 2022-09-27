The futures of Neyland and Johnston GP Surgeries continue to hang in the balance.

In a press statment issued this morning, Hywel Dda confirmed that the final decision is expected to be announced on Thursday.

“We understand local people will be anxious to know what the future of their GP services will look like, and we will be in direct contact with them, in partnership with the surgery, once a decision is made on Thursday," said Jill Paterson, director of primary care.

"We have heard the concerns from the community, and the practice as providerss and we need to consider the evidence from the work that has taken place in recent weeks before making any decision.”

Both surgeries have provided general medical services for some 6,000 patients however since the Covid pandemic, the Johnston patients, which amount to 2,000 people, have been served by the St Clements Surgery in Neyland.

It is expected that these will now have to source a new GP in either Haverfordwest or Milford Haven, depending on their address.

It is understood that Hywel Dda will temporarily manage the Neyland surgery, following unsuccessful attempts to recruit new GPs.

More than 20 per cent of patients at the practice have responded to a questionnaire asking them about what they value about their GP surgery and how they may be affected by any changes to services.

On Thursday, the Health Board will consider these views, including how patients currently registered with Neyland and Johnston Surgery can continue to receive safe and effective services.

Board members will consider a report, which includes a proposal for Neyland to remain open as a Health Board Managed Practice, and for some patients to be cared for at another nearby practice, such as at Haverfordwest or Milford Haven.