A Pembrokeshire man appeared in court this week to admit breaching a restraining order by sending Facebook messages.
Mark Ion, of Coronation Avenue, Haverfordwest, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, September 26.
Ion pleaded guilty to harassment by breaching a restraining order made by magistrates on September 1 2021.
On that date he was given a three-month prison sentence after admitting harassment and a charge of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.
The sentencing magistrates also imposed a restraining order which prevented him from visiting areas of Haverfordwest and Milford Haven, contacting a named victim and referring to certain information through phone or social media.
READ MORE
- Man imprisoned for harassing woman in Haverfordwest
- Man controlled woman emotionally and financially in Haverfordwest
The court heard that on September 21 this year Ion had sent two Facebook messaged to a named woman, breaching the order.
Magistrates imposed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.
They were minded to impose a custodial sentence as it had been a deliberate breach of the order and was so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified.
They said that the prison sentence had been suspended as there was a real prospect of rehabilitation and that Ion had been making progress since his release from prison.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article