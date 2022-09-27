A Pembrokeshire man appeared in court this week to admit breaching a restraining order by sending Facebook messages.

Mark Ion, of Coronation Avenue, Haverfordwest, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, September 26.

Ion pleaded guilty to harassment by breaching a restraining order made by magistrates on September 1 2021.

On that date he was given a three-month prison sentence after admitting harassment and a charge of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

The sentencing magistrates also imposed a restraining order which prevented him from visiting areas of Haverfordwest and Milford Haven, contacting a named victim and referring to certain information through phone or social media.

The court heard that on September 21 this year Ion had sent two Facebook messaged to a named woman, breaching the order.

Magistrates imposed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

They were minded to impose a custodial sentence as it had been a deliberate breach of the order and was so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified.

They said that the prison sentence had been suspended as there was a real prospect of rehabilitation and that Ion had been making progress since his release from prison.