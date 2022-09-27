Costa Coffee is giving its customers the opportunity to save money with weekly offers.

Customers who are signed up to the Costa Club rewards scheme app can take advantage of the deals which will launch on Fridays.

This week, there’ll be 25% off all food items (up to 10 food items) for members who scan the app but it’s only available on Friday, September 30 at participating stores.

The deals follow the results of research conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Costa Coffee. The 20-question survey ran from 12-22 August 2022 and OnePoll surveyed a nationally representative sample of 2,000 adults in full time work in Great Britain.

Steak and Mexicana Cheese Toastie (Costa Coffee)

The 2,000 adults work Monday to Friday and more than a third of respondents identified Friday as their favourite day (38%) of the working week, with those cited saying it was because it signifies the official start of the weekend (48%).

Some (29%) said Friday was their favourite day because they can look forward to a lie in while 24% said they preferred Fridays because they could go out and not have to worry about working the next day.

Alongside that 25% favour Fridays because they can look forward to a break from work including phone calls and emails.

Whether they worked at home or in an office or alternated between the two, it was reported that general mood on a Friday improved with more than 35% saying "people are generally happier" and more sociable than the other days in the working week (28%).

In addition, 28% said they felt more productive on a Friday while 33% said they’re keen to finish tasks.

Other emotions were mentioned with those who work on Friday’s saying they feel relieved when the week is over (34%) and 25% said they felt tired.

Also, more than a third (32%) admitted they complete less work on a Friday compared to the other days in their working week.

Finally, 43% of those who work on a Friday view it as a ‘treat day’, with 23% treating themselves to a coffee and 18% like to give themselves a boost by buying a cake or a doughnut to get through the rest of the afternoon’s work.

Rebecca Brock, Commercial and Customer Director at Costa Coffee UK & Ireland, said: “Fridays are fast becoming a big deal at Costa Coffee. Whether you are working in the office on a Friday, working from home, looking after the kids or are out and about with friends, our special offers are here to give people boost now that autumn is here.”

Other deals on the app for members to take advantage of include a free drink after buying four using a reusable cup or a free drink after buying eight without a reusable cup.

Members also receive a free sweet treat for their birthday. If you’re not already a member or want to find out more about the rewards scheme, you can visit the Costa Coffee website.

You can see the terms and conditions and check if your local store is participating via the website.