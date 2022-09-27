Autumn has begun and if you’re a dog owner and you like to walk through the crunchy leaves, there’s something you’ll need to look out for.

While conkers have been around for years and you’ve probably even collected or played with them at some point in your life, they’re actually dangerous for dogs.

Blue Cross has shared information via its website which helps dog owners better understand the effect conkers can have on their pets.

Are conkers poisonous to dogs?





Yes, they are “highly poisonous” and can harm your dog if they eat them, according to Blue Cross.

Cases are rare but in the past, dogs have been treated by Blue Cross after eating conkers.

Not only can the nuts block a dog’s stomach, but they also contain aesculin, a chemical that is found in every part of a horse chestnut tree and that is poisonous to dogs.

Symptoms to look out for if you think your dog may have eaten a conker are:

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Restlessness with pain and discomfort

Severe dehydration

They may also collapse or go into toxic shock.

Blue Cross says: “It has also been reported that dogs can experience respiratory paralysis and can die. Signs of illness usually arise after a couple of days but dogs can show signs of being poisoned within one to six hours of consuming the conkers.”

What happens if my dog eats a conker?





If you think your dog might have spotted a conker and eaten it, you’ll need to get in touch with your vet immediately.

Dogs who are poisoned by conkers will have to be rehydrated and receive medication. If a conker is found in their stomach, it will need to be taken out.

Blue Cross advises dog owners to watch their dogs closely when conkers are close by.

You shouldn’t encourage them to catch or play with conkers and taking a toy out on a walk with you could help distract them if they’re interested in picking up conkers.

Visit the Blue Cross website for more advice and information.