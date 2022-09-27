A man who stole a £129 pair of glasses from Specsavers in Haverfordwest has been sentenced to a spell in prison and must pay more than £300.

Asa Paul Malachai Wandelt, of Gwillim Court, Monkton, Pembrokeshire, admitted the theft when he appeared at Swansea Magistrates Court on Saturday, September 24.

The court heard that Wandelt, 33, stole the glasses on August 25 this year.

He also admitted to being in possession of 0.1g of heroin (also referred to as diamorphine) in Haverfordwest on September 22 this year.

Magistrates handed down two concurrent 14-day prison sentences.

They said that the offences deserved a custodial sentence as Wandelt was on licence and had a long record of similar offences.

He was also ordered to pay compensation of £129, a victim surcharge of £134 and costs of £85.

Magistrates ordered that the heroin was to be forfeited, under section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, and destroyed.

They imposed a concurrent 14-day prison sentence for the drug offence.

Magistrates took Wandelt’s guilty plea into account, saying that without it his sentence would have been 21 days.

He has until October 21 to pay the balance of £348.