It rained like cats and dogs but the weather did little to stop First Milk chiefs Robert Craig and Lee Truelove completing their amazing 354-mile bike ride from the Haverfordwest creamery to its sister creamery in the Lake District.

The invincible duo completed the challenge to raise funds for First Milk’s 2022 charity, namely Macmillan Cancer Support.

As well as clocking up 354 miles, they gained a 20,000 ft elevation and spent 24 hours in the saddle during which they completed 100,000 pedal revolutions.

“A long ride for me would previously have been 30 miles, so we knew that averaging closer to 70 miles every day was going to be a challenge,” said director Robert Craig.

"But it's amazing what your body can do if you're determined, although taking a rest for Her Majesty the Queen's funeral is possibly the reason we actually managed the whole distance.”

The first two days took them up through central Wales and into Shropshire, reaching Shrewsbury before pausing their journey for the State Funeral.

Back on their bikes for day three, the run north to St Helens was flatter than Wales but a trickier mix of lanes and cycle tracks to navigate.

The biggest day followed when, over a total of 91 miles, the cyclists headed up and over Shap before finally hitting the Lake District through torrential rain.

“Lee had expertly planned our route and he made the cycling and navigating look so easy,” added Robert.

"We also had great support from our colleagues who joined us for sections along the way including the hardy souls who accompanied us through the torrential rain that took us to the Lake District Creamery.

"But we had an amazing welcome when we got there so it was well worth every mile.”

Anyone wishing to support Robert and Lee can donate through https://gofund.me/0d3f348b.