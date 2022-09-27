The Greenacres Rescue has benefitted from a generous £1,102 donation as a result of their yearlong partnership with local business Cleddau Insurance.

Greenacres became Cleddau Insurance’s first official charity partner in 2021, when they agreed to contribute a percentage of all their new policies to the charity.

MORE NEWS

In addition, Cleddau's assistant manager, Donna John, challenged herself and her pet dog, Fudge, to run 100km throughout October 2021 when they raised a healthy £300.

The donation was recently made to Mikey Lawlor, who runs the Greenacres Rescue.

“We really appreciate the donation from Cleddau Insurance, which goes a long way in helping us fund the work we're doing at Greenacres," said Mikey Lawlor.

"Like most charities we have concerns with the winter months ahead and utility bills rising, so all donations are very much appreciated."

Meanwhile Iestyn Page, commercial director at Cleddau, said his company was pleased to support the charity.

"The work Greenacres do in our community is fantastic," he said, "and the support and care they provide to almost any type of animal is exceptional.”

The charity is based near Haverfordwest and looks after all sorts of domestic animals, more commonly dogs and cats but also pigs, cows, turkeys and virtually any animal that finds itself in need of care.