Around 7,000 Pembrokeshire households are set to receive direct payments into their bank accounts under the Welsh Government’s Wales Fuel Support Scheme, 2022-2023.

The £200 payment per household is being released to help residents pay this winter's escalating fuel bills. The payments are available to all eligible customers, regardless of how they pay for their fuel.

This is in addition to the Energy Bill rebate currently being offered by the UK government and the Winter Fuel Payment which is normally paid to pensioners by the Department for Work and Pensions.

Thousands of Pembrokeshire residents have been identified as being potentially eligible for the payouts as a result of information held by Pembrokeshire County Council's council tax and council tax reduction records.

Anyone who has recently received a cost of living payment and who is in receipt of a means tested council tax reduction, is eligible and the payment will be automatically paid into the bank account that the cost of living payment was credited to.

The scheme is open to eligible households, where an applicant is responsible for paying the fuel costs for the property and they or their partner are in receipt of one of the qualifying benefits between 1st September 2022 and 31st January 2023:

Income Support

Income Based Job Seekers Allowance

Employment and Support Allowance

Universal Credit

Working Tax Credits

Child Tax Credits

Pension Credit

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

Attendance Allowance

Carers Allowance

Contributory Benefits

Council Tax Reduction Scheme

Applications are open now and can be made online at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/benefits-support-and-grants/welsh-government-fuel-support-scheme-202223

If you have problems filling in the application form, please call 01437 764551 for assistance.

After application there will be some checks to confirm eligibility.

Payments are likely to start in October 2022 and will continue until the end of March 2023.