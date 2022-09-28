A HAVERFORDWEST man has been jailed for more than four months for assault including strangulation.
Gareth Roberts, 30, of Hawthorne Rise, Haverfordwest, denied a number of assault charges including strangulation.
Roberts appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 20, where he pleaded not guilty to a count of intentional strangulation which is alleged to have taken place on August 1.
He also denied a charge of assault by beating for an offence alleged to have taken place on July 29. A third charge was also put against Roberts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm which is alleged to have taken place on August 2. No plea was entered for this.
All three incidents related to the same victim.
He then appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 21 where he was found guilty of all the charges and sent to prison for 18 weeks. He has also been made subject to a one-year restraining order and had to pay £154 surcharge.
