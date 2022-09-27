A WOMAN was sentenced after a number of thefts that rocked a Pembrokeshire community.

The harbour village of Solva was shocked after one of its most popular and well-known shops - the Solva Woollen Mill – was robbed.

On August 30, Rantanen, of Castell Morgraig, Caerphilly, stole a blanket, a card and deodorant from the shop, to the sum of £113.90.

It was revealed in court that due to the financial pressures of among other things a £20,000 wedding, Rantanen - an accountant who was out of work at the time, but recently got a job salaried at £40,000 - acted completely out of character.

Along with the theft and the impending court case, defence solicitor David Weale explained how, for his client, despite sentencing, the “nightmare” continues, with Rantanen's story going viral on social media.

Mr Weale described how Rantanen has suffered great “social embarrassment” after her neighbours, son and son’s friend all read the story.

At the time the owners of the mill, a favourite with the Royal Family, thanked the public for their support after what they described as an ‘utterly horrific day’.

“Our thanks to each of you who have messaged with information and support, it has meant so much to us," said the owners in a statement.

“To the online community, thank you all for using the power of social media for good. We are humbled by your support, and our faith in humanity restored.”

Rantanen was sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates on September 27

At Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on September 27, Rantanen pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from a shop.

The 48-year-old was sentenced to a conditional discharge order for six months – meaning she was not punished for the offences on the day but if she commits any crimes in the next six months she will be back in court.

Rantanen will also pay a surcharge of £26 and costs of £85.