A heroin supplier who claimed it was easier to buy the Class A drug to curb her injured ankle pain rather than source a painkiller via the NHS, has been found guilty of possessing heroin with intent to supply.

Despite admitting she was a heroin addict, Sarah Jane Elyse Badrock claimed she persistently bought heroin as a means of curbing the pain she acquired following a sprained ankle whilst working as a carer in 2020.

This week Badrock appeared before Swansea Crown Court to deny possessing 24.09g of diamorphine heroin with intent to supply and a further charge of being concerned in the supply of Class A diamorphine.

Between October 22 and December 21, 2020, Badrock, 36, of Jubilee Close, Letterston made 13 journeys from her home in Pembrokeshire to the village of Nelson, near Merthyr Tydfil to purchase, on each occasion, a 3.5 gramme measure of heroin which she claimed was for her own controlled personal use. This amounted to a 200 mile journey on each occasion.

She claimed that her decision to buy the drug from the Rhymney Valley was because she wanted to keep her controlled addiction a secret.

“It has brought her shame and embarrassment,” said her barrister, counsel Jon Tarrant.

“It [heroin] only revealed itself in the confines of her bedroom and it was a private, dark secret which, if it was to be leaked, was going to be life changing.”

But this was questioned by Prosecution Counsel Mr Ian Wright.

“Why did she make 13 round trips to the Rhymney Valley that would cost a considerable amount of money in petrol when she claims her heroin addiction was controlled? “ he asked. “She’s pulling wool over our eyes.”

When Badrock was eventually apprehended by police on the A40 near to St Clears in the early hours of December 20, 2020, she pulled a condom from inside her bra containing a large quantity of heroin that had a street value of over £3,000. Again, she claimed this was for her personal use and would see her through the 2020 Christmas covid lockdown period to counteract her ankle pain.

But this was again questioned by the Crown.

“You must bring to this trial your own common sense,” Ian Wright told the jury.

“She claims she bought the heroin because she couldn’t get prescribed medication for her ankle pain.

“ Really? We’re all struggling to get appointments with out GPS but do we take the leap to buy heroin?

“This is the real world, so what does your common sense tell you about that explanation? It’s nonsense.”

Ian Wright also questioned the large amount of heroin that was found in Badrock’s bra when she was stopped by police on the A40.

“If you’re using a heavily addictive drug such as heroin and you have a large quantity in front of you, can you ration your use and regulate it, or do you just use as much as you can, as often as you can? This is why heroin users only buy small amounts on a daily basis. But the defendant was found in possession of a very substantial amount.

“We’ve heard the defendant say that she has had a difficult life where she was deceiving people about her use of heroin because she was ashamed of what she was doing but this is precisely what she’s doing here today. She’s deceiving you.”

Following a three and a half hour deliberation, the jury found Badrock guilty of both counts on a 10/2 majority.

Badrock was remanded in custody to await her sentence which will be delivered on October 14 following a full probation report.

“This is going to be an inevitable custodial sentence which should begin as soon as possible,” said Wayne Beard after remanding her in custody.

“There is no advantage to be gained by not placing you in custody immediately.”