Tenby's all-weather lifeboat was launched twice over the weekend.

The first tasking came at around 5.30pm on Friday, September 23, following a request from the police to assist in the search for a missing person in the Pendine area.

The volunteer crew were quickly on the water and made best speed to Pendine. On reaching the scene, it was reported that the missing person had been found waist high in water and was now safely ashore with the police.

However, his dog was still cut off on rocks, so the Y-boat was taken in to retrieve the it, before reuniting it with its owner.

The lifeboat then returned to station.

The second shout of the weekend came almost 24 hours later and also at Pendine, after reports of two kayakers in difficulty.

As the lifeboat was making way, news came through that the kayakers had managed to get safely ashore and were no longer in difficulty.

The lifeboat was stood down and returned to station.