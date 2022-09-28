One of Pembrokeshire’s coastal jewels – Freshwater West – has had an autumnal makeover thanks to the efforts of the Valero Oil refinery.

Their clean focused on what has become recognised as one of the most toxic pollutants to hit our coastlines - nurdles.

Two young volunteers who helped the Valero team

These are the small plastic pellets used for the manufacture of almost all plastic products and experts now believe that around 53 billions nurdles escape into the UK’s environment each year.

And Freshwater West has been singled out as one of the worst hit beaches in Wales.

The Valero team used a trommel which is a rotary device that allows for a deep clean of the beach by collecting microplastics from the strand line as well as a garden/microplastics vacuum to assist with the collection.

“The trommel works when sand is fed into the drum and is sifted by rotation as the sand falls down leaving the microplastics inside for collection,” commented one of the litter-pickers.

“Not only is it great fun to use but it produces some interesting results as well as questions from members of the public. And this all helps to raise awareness of marine litter but particularly microplastics .”

The lentil-sized nurdle beads are often mistaken as food by seabirds, fish and other wildlife and this leads to their death. In the environment however, they fragment into nanoparticles whose hazards are more complex. As a result, they are the now the second-largest source of micropollutants in the ocean by weight, after tyre dust, with an astounding 230,000 tonnes ending up in the world’s oceans every year.

The Valero beach-clean brigade comprised around two dozen volunteers who were armed with nothing more than a litter pick, a rubbish bag and a healthy dose of enthusiasm. And they excelled themselves by collecting a staggering 15 bags of litter between them. Some of the rubbish gathered by the Valero team

Another major hazard to hit Welsh beaches are discarded cigarette butts.

Recent figures released by the Marine Conservation Society show that the number of cigarette butts littered on Welsh beaches has more than doubled in the last 12 months, making Wales the worst nation in Great Britain for cigarette butts on beaches.

Their survey of more than 3,500 metres of Welsh coastline shows that despite a decline in overall beach litter, cigarette butts have reached an all-time high with an average of 64.2 butts found on every 100 metres of beach. This compares to 32.6 butts in 2019 and 9.5 in 2020.

As a result of these findings, the tobacco control action group ASH and the Marine Conservation Society are calling for a ban on plastic being used in cigarette filters.

Meanwhiel more beach cleans are planned by the Valero team over the coming weeks.